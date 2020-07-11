Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said the one-year-old fell from the window of a flat at the YMCA in Erdington

A one-year-old boy has suffered a serious head injury falling from a window in Birmingham, police say.

The child fell from the window of a flat in the YMCA on Reservoir Road in Erdington shortly before 19:30 BST on Friday.

He remains in hospital and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the fall, West Midlands Police said.

No-one has been arrested. The force has urged any witnesses and anyone else with information to get in contact.

