Image caption The ambulance crew were on a call at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton

A man has been charged with wounding two paramedics who were stabbed during a call-out to his home.

Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, were hurt at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, on Monday. They had been called to check on the welfare of a man.

Martyn Smith, 52, of Stephens Close, is charged with two counts of wounding.

He is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Hipgrave was discharged from Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday night and is recovering at home after surgery for cuts to his back.

Ms Evans remains at the hospital where she is receiving further treatment for a knife wound to her chest and remains in a stable condition.

On Tuesday, an ambulance service spokesman said both staff members were "recovering well".

