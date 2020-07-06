Image caption The ambulance crew were on a call at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton

Two paramedics have been stabbed while attending a call to check on the welfare of a man.

Both have been taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, at about 12:15 BST.

The crew used their emergency alert shortly after arriving at the property, the ambulance service said.

A man was Tasered by police and also treated for injuries. Officers confirmed a man has been arrested.

Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team responded to the stabbing, along with three paramedic officers.

The victims were treated at the scene in the Ashmore Park area of the city before being taken to hospital.

Image caption Police have arrested a man over the attack

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk