Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service said there were some "challenging conditions"

Fire crews have battled a severe blaze at the site of a former school.

More than 30 firefighters were called Blowers Green Road, Dudley, at about 02:20 BST on Sunday.

West Midlands Fire Service said the conditions were "challenging" because of parts of the building collapsed. No-one was injured.

The fire service is "planning to scale down our resources at the scene" and firefighters are expected to remain there for a number of hours.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption A hydraulic platform was used to help battle the blaze

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Crews said they would still be at the scene for some hours

