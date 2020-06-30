Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The bird was found in Rocket Pool Drive, Bilston, near Wolverhampton

A bird has been discovered hanging from a telegraph wire with "horrendous" injuries, the RSPCA said.

The coot, found in Rocket Pool Drive, Bilston, near Wolverhampton, may have been tortured to death, the charity said.

The bird had a broken wing, no beak and a missing foot.

The RSPCA said it looked like the injuries were deliberately caused before its body was tied up on the night of 22 June, or the next morning.

Insp Vicki Taylor said: "It is a sick and vile act and the poor coot must have suffered terribly from these injuries and I am keen to find the callous person responsible."

She urged anyone with information to call the RSPCA.

