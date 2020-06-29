Image copyright AFP Image caption Wearing face coverings on trains are mandatory in England

A rail operator is adding services as "demand continues to increase amid the easing of lockdown measures".

West Midlands Trains, which runs West Midlands Railway, will have extra routes running from 6 July.

The operator said advice remains that trains are for essential journeys only and to wear face coverings in line with mandatory regulations.

Key changes to timetables include additional peak-time services between Worcester and Birmingham New Street.

Trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton will operate at increased frequency from Monday to Saturday and services between Crewe and Stafford via Stoke-on-Trent will now continue to Birmingham New Street, also from Monday to Saturday.

"This new timetable marks an important milestone for our customers and our colleagues as the country begins to get back to work," Julian Edwards, managing director of West Midlands Trains, said.

"I am pleased we are now in a position where we can run more trains with as many carriages as we possibly can to help our passengers travel with confidence."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk