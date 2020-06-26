Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Adamson's family say they "are broken beyond belief" by his death

A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-one who died in a stabbing.

Reece Adamson, 30, was found with fatal neck injuries on Cardington Avenue in Great Barr, Birmingham, at about 21:00 on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

Shaun Bent, 24, of Cardington Avenue, is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court later.

Mr Adamson's family said they were "broken beyond belief" by his death, which took place on Father's Day.

Mr Bent was charged with murder on Wednesday night and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He also faces charges of assaulting another person and possession of a bladed article, as well as grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife relating to a separate incident in March, police added.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, of the force's homicide team, said there may have been an incident earlier on Sunday evening on Newbury Road near to Alma Street which "involved the same people".

"We'd still like to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who has any dash-cam footage of a fight," he added.

In a statement issued by police, Mr Adamson's family said: "It is with heavy hearts and sheer disbelief that Reece was stolen from us on Father's Day.

"He was a doting partner, father to his daughter, loving son and grandson.

"We will not forget his infectious laugh and are broken beyond belief."

