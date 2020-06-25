Image copyright Google Image caption The fire took place at a property in Farren Road, Northfield

A man has pleaded not guilty to arson with intent to endanger life after a fire destroyed large parts of a home.

West Midlands Police said a woman and two children managed to escape unhurt from the property in Farren Road, Northfield, Birmingham on 13 April.

David White is further accused of assault by battery against a woman and child, which he also denies.

The 34-year-old, of Oaklands, Northfield, will face trial at Birmingham Crown Court on 9 September.

