Image copyright Google Image caption All three youths were taken to hospital in a stable condition, police said

Two teenagers have been stabbed at a shopping centre in the West Midlands.

A 17-year-old suffered injuries to his back while a 16-year-old received stab wounds to his arm, at West Cross Shopping Centre in Smethwick.

A 14-year-old also received facial injuries in the incident, which happened at about 12.15 BST, West Midlands Police said.

All three were taken to hospital in a stable condition. Any witnesses are asked to contact the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk