Up to 200 jobs are at risk at a tyre factory in Birmingham, with Covid-19 blamed for a fall in orders.

Workers at Dunlop Aircraft Tyres in Erdington have been told 199 jobs may go, while 21 new roles will be created, the GMB trade union said.

Air travel has been hit hard around the world after travel restrictions were imposed by governments during coronavirus lockdowns.

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.

The union said it was meeting the firm on Friday to discuss the proposals, as well as other issues that have been raised.

Stuart Richards, from the union, said: "The firm has seen demand drop from Covid.

"There's been a short-term fall in orders and as for the the wider picture, we know there are orders in the pipeline but we need to look at the long-term."

The firm employs almost 450 people at its Erdington headquarters.

