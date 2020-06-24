Image copyright Express and Star/James Vukmirovic Image caption A cordon remains in place at the scene

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after explosive devices were found outside a property.

West Midlands Police have cordoned off and evacuated an area of Coronation Road in Tipton after the discovery just after midnight on Wednesday.

The teenage girl, who was outside at the time, was taken to hospital with superficial injuries. No one else was hurt, the force said.

Police added they were in the "early stages of the inquiry".

Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene just after midnight

The Explosives Ordnance Division (EOD) were sent to the scene and forensic experts are examining the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We treated a teenage girl for injuries, not believed to be serious, before taking her to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment.

"A man and woman were also treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk