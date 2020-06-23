Image copyright Google Image caption Three workers are isolating after recently testing positive for the virus, the firm said

Workers at a meat processing plant are being tested for Covid-19 after some staff were found to have the virus.

Tulip Ltd said 10 staff from its workforce of about 640 in Tipton, West Midlands, had tested positive for the virus over the past three weeks.

Health chiefs at Sandwell Council said a group of the workforce "that had seen the most cases" were now being tested.

Dr Lisa McNally, from the council, said the firm was "co-operating fully" with public health professionals.

A spokesman for Tulip Ltd said the 10 workers at its Henry Road site had tested positive since testing facilities became "widely available" and three workers remained off work isolating.

The firm said: "We are working with Public Health England Midlands to arrange swab testing for a sample group in one particular area of production before deciding upon the need for any further screening.

"As soon as we receive test results, we will liaise with health partners to assess whether further actions are necessary."

Dr McNally, the council's director for public health, said the company was working with the HSE to "protect the health and wellbeing of their workforce".

She said the cases happened despite a range of measures being in place to protect staff from Covid-19.

As well as testing part of the workforce, managers and health chiefs were discussing increased social distancing measures, she added.

It comes as researchers have been examining the reasons why hundreds of workers at meat processing plants and abattoirs are testing positive for the virus.

