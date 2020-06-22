Image caption The man was found with fatal neck injuries in Cardington Avenue, Great Barr

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing on a street.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to disorder on Cardington Avenue in Great Barr, Birmingham, just after 21:00 BST on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was found with fatal injuries to his neck. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said a 24-year-old man held in connection with the death remains in custody.

Image caption Police remained at the scene of the stabbing on Monday

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from the force CID team, said: "We'd like to hear from anyone who has any information on what happened last night that led to a young man losing his life.

"We understand there may have been an incident earlier on in the evening on Newbury Road near to Alma Street involving the same people and we'd like to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who has any dashcam footage of a fight."

