Shirley death: Man and partner charged over death of boy, 6
A man has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after his six-year-old son died from head injuries.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was found unresponsive at a house on Cranmore Road, Shirley, in Solihull, on Tuesday and later died in hospital.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.
Thomas Hughes, 27, and his partner Emma Austin, 31, who both lived at the address, face the same charge.
They are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
"Arthur's death is deeply distressing," Det Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said.
"We have specialist officers with his family as they grieve his loss."
