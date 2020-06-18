Image copyright Family handout Image caption Karl Gallagher died on 26 April

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man at a West Midlands shopping centre has denied murder.

Karl Gallagher, 31, from Smethwick, died from a single stab wound to the chest after an attack outside the West Cross centre in the town on 26 April.

Tyrell Harris pleaded not guilty to murder in an appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, from Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, was remanded in custody with a trial date yet to be fixed.

Three other men previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

Three men held on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released pending investigation, as was a man arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

