Image copyright PA Media Image caption Matthew Wain admitted making threats to staff at City Hospital in Birmingham

A YouTuber who filmed himself phoning a "truly despicable" bomb threat to a hospital dealing with Covid-19 patients has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Matthew Wain, 31, said he hoped NHS staff at Birmingham City Hospital - where he had recently received treatment - "die of coronavirus".

Wain had admitted posting the "grossly offensive" footage on 29 March.

Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard he was angry at a supposed lack of treatment at the start of lockdown.

Wain, of Hatfield Road, Birmingham, told an emergency department worker: "Not being funny... after what I had done to me yesterday I would bomb the place, to be honest.

"After the way they spoke to me I hope they all die of the coronavirus because they would deserve it."

The 10-minute video containing the phone call was played to the court, as Wain laughed in the dock.

In the footage, which had 81,000 views, Wain introduced himself as a YouTuber and levelled various allegations against staff, made a racist remark, and asked to speak to the nurse in charge.

During the rant, he said: "This is going to go viral and it's getting put in the papers."

'Horrified'

Wain has a previous conviction for a 2017 malicious communications offence involving gay bars in Norfolk, for which he was given a community order.

Describing the Covid-19-related comment on the video, District Judge Briony Clarke said: "That's truly despicable, Mr Wain.

"There was the use of threats and you're fortunate you weren't charged with something more serious.

"Whilst we were sat here horrified at the contents of it, there were points when you were laughing."

Wain was also ordered to pay costs of £135 and a £122 surcharge.

