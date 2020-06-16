Twenty-six people have been charged with historical child sex offences.

The offences relate to several young people who West Midlands Police say suffered physical and emotional abuse between 2008 and 2016.

Fourteen men and 12 women, mainly from the Walsall area and aged between 20 and 69, are those charged.

Others are from West Bromwich, Wolverhampton, Bilston, and Redcar in Cleveland. They will appear before magistrates at a later date.

'Complex investigation'

Charges include sexual assault of a child under 13, conspiracy to cause or incite children to engage in sexual activity, conspiracy to cause children to watch a sexual acts, cruelty to a person under 16 and the rape of a child under 13, police said.

Ch Insp Jo Floyd said: "This is a complex investigation involving several young people who have suffered physical and emotional abuse.

"We understand that this investigation will cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure anyone affected by it that we take all reports of abuse seriously, no matter how long ago it happened."

The group are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 22 and 23 June.

