Image caption People queued on the street outside the city centre store

Hundreds of people queued outside Birmingham's Primark, the world's largest, on the first day non-essential shops can reopen since lockdown began.

The store in Birmingham city centre opened at 07:30 BST to let people in as queues built.

Jaydee Darrock, from Studley, Warwickshire, was one of the first inside after queuing from about 07:00 and said it was "surprisingly calm".

"We thought it would be chaotic, it's not, it's quite nice," she said.

Image copyright Jaydee Darrock Image caption Floor markings can be seen directing people

"They've got hand sanitiser stations when you walk into the store, it's very calm, there's not masses of people."

On Monday, shops in England selling non-essential goods could reopen for the first time in almost three months, with retailers introducing strict safety measures.

Covering 161,000 sq ft over five floors, Primark's current Birmingham city centre store opened in April 2019.

Image copyright Jaydee Darrock Image caption Non-essential shops which have reopened, including Primark, have been told they must have social distancing measures in place

