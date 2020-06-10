Image copyright Police handout Image caption Shane Mayer died in hospital

A man has been charged with the murder of another man outside a pub.

Shane Mayer, 21, was stabbed in the leg during disorder in Forge Road, Darlaston, on 24 July last year. He died three days later in hospital.

Ramani Sanderson was arrested at his home near Peckham, London, at 04:00 BST. He was questioned two days after the attack, but at the time released without charge, police said.

The 19-year-old is due before magistrates in Birmingham later.

Three other men remain on police bail.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Mayer had been stabbed by Gabba's Bar in Darlaston

