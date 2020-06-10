Image caption Matthew Wain admitted making threats to staff at City Hospital in Birmingham

An unhappy patient has admitted filming a "lengthy" YouTube rant in which he threatened to bomb a hospital.

Matthew Wain, 31, also said he hoped staff at Birmingham City Hospital - where he had recently received treatment - "die of coronavirus".

At the city's magistrates' court, he pleaded guilty to making the video, which police said included a call to the hospital.

He will be sentenced on 18 June.

'Empty threats'

Prosecutor Peter Lawn said Wain, of Hatfield, Birmingham, claimed to have attended the hospital while "having a heart attack".

He was "unhappy with the treatment he received," Mr Lawn said, and so went about posting the "lengthy" clip.

The defendant stated: "Not being funny, but what happened to me yesterday, I will bomb the place to be honest."

Upon his arrest on 1 April, Wain told police officers he "didn't mean it" and had made "empty threats" with no intention of harming anyone.

He pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive or menacing message by means of a public electronic communications network and was granted bail with the condition he did not contact NHS staff without genuine medical need.

