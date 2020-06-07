Image caption Protesters gathered in West Park, Wolverhampton

About 1,000 people have gathered at a Black Lives Matter protest in Wolverhampton.

Actor Shereen Walker, one of the organisers, said the "peaceful, static protest" at West Park aimed to promote unity because "racism is alive".

Protesters are taking part in further demonstrations across the UK following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The gathering coincided with a protest outside the US Embassy in London.

Large numbers of people congregated outside the embassy in Nine Elms, near Vauxhall, south London, while other protests are taking place across the UK.

Ahead of the protest in West Park, Ms Walker said on social media it would include "a moment of silence" and prayers to remember "the victims of police brutality in America" and their families.

"I do believe that this is a heart problem, a problem inside of ourselves that needs to be addressed," she said.

"Let's appeal to one another to learn to love, recognise our responsibility to one another and activate change. Racism is alive."

Image caption Hundreds attended a peaceful protest in Coventry

Meanwhile in Coventry, hundreds of people knelt for a minute's silence at a protest in the city centre.

"It felt like a moment of collective prayer led by young people," BBC reporter Navkiran Mann tweeted from the scene.

Mr Floyd's death triggered a wave protests across the United States as well as anti-racism protests around the world.

Footage of his arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground.

The officer was dismissed and has been charged with murder.

