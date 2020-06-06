Image copyright Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity Image caption Tim Harthill and his team of friends will be cycling, walking and running the equivalent of Land's End to John O'Groats and back as a relay

A man who is yet to walk following a major brain injury is leading a near 1,750-mile (2,816km) challenge to raise funds for the hospital that "saved his life".

Tim Harthill, 30, from Brierley Hill, was told he may not regain any movement in his left side after his illness.

But he now hopes to be able to walk by the end of the year.

He has so far raised more than £2,900 for the Queen Elizabeth and Moseley Hall hospitals in Birmingham.

Mr Harthill fell ill a day after his 29th birthday in March 2019, and underwent emergency surgery.

While in critical care at the QE Hospital, Mr Harthill was also found to have endocarditis and needed a replacement heart valve, requiring further surgery.

His wife, Sarah, said it was a "very difficult" few weeks.

Image copyright Sarah Harthill Image caption Tim Harthill said he wanted to thank the "amazing" staff who cared for him while he was in hospital

He then spent four months' rehabilitation in Moseley Hall Hospital, before returning home in October, but still requires 24-hour care.

Ongoing physiotherapy has allowed him to regain the use of his left leg and some movement in his left arm.

"I can straighten my leg, have been doing standing practice and I did four five last week," He said.

"It is hard but he is trying," said Mrs Harthill.

"It is lots of little steps but we are getting all there slowly.

Following his treatment, he said he "wanted to say thank you" to the "heroes" who cared for him.

Together with his team of friends, they hope to cover the equivalent of Land's End to John O'Groats and back.

Mr Harthill is completing his sessions on a static bike, with friends also running and walking to contribute to the total miles covered.

"It is tiring at times, but I have enjoyed it," he said.

They hope to finish by 30 June.

