Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The protest is being held in Birmingham's Centenary Square

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Birmingham to protest about the death in the US of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, an African-American, died on 25 May when a white policeman continued to kneel on his neck after he pleaded he could not breathe.

Thousands of people marched in London on Wednesday after the death sparked global protests against racism.

The demonstration in Birmingham started in Centenary Square, outside the library, at 16:00 BST.

BBC News correspondent Phil Mackie is at the scene, where he said several thousand people had gathered.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Birmingham "has a proud history of standing up to racism," the council said

Image caption Protesters have been shouting "I can't breathe"

Organisers UK Isn't Innocent said Britain had "a duty to stand in solidarity with the US while exposing the inner workings of racism and police brutality in the UK".

"We are tired and we have been tired for too long," lead organiser Hannah Ringane said.

"We have been taught that we won't be treated the same as everyone else, that we will be viewed as aggressors."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The demonstration is expected to continue into the evening

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings - who was targeted with racist abuse while playing for his country against Bulgaria last year - indicated he would join demonstrators, urging his followers online to "stand for what's right".

Birmingham City Council said it supported the demonstration, but encouraged protestors to maintain social distancing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption West Midlands Police and the council urged protestors to practice social distancing

"The city of Birmingham has a long and proud history of standing up to racism and to prejudice, and that is why today we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement," said Labour councillor and cabinet member for social inclusion John Cotton.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been charged over 46-year-old Mr Floyd 's death, including Derek Chauvin who faces a second-degree murder charge.

