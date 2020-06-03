Image copyright Google Image caption Foster was arrested after police were called to Church Hill Road, Handsworth [generic street image]

A man who spat in the face of a police officer after he was found carrying a steak knife during lockdown has been jailed for 12 months.

Jayon Foster, 37, was arrested after police were called to Church Hill Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 13 April.

The officer he spat at "felt humiliated" by the assault and fearful for his health, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Foster, from Aldridge Road, Perry Barr, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing.

Body-worn police camera footage showed Foster claim to have been using the knife - which was found inside his coat - at a family barbecue.

The footage also showed one of two officers sent to the scene with spittle on his face, after attempting to help Foster, who had been handcuffed, fasten his police car seatbelt.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the officer said he felt "numb" after the incident.

He said: "I felt humiliated and degraded and I am concerned about the potential of illness that I have been exposed to."

Defence barrister Jas Mann said Foster, who has previous convictions for 46 offences, did not seek to justify the "ugly incident".

The judge told Foster there was a risk "that you were going to communicate a serious disease to somebody else - one that you might have had without realising it".

Foster admitted possessing a knife in public, assaulting an emergency worker and damaging a police car by spitting inside it.

