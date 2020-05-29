Image caption Police were called to Mansion Drive in Tipton on Thursday

A man has been charged with trying to kill a woman and her seven-month-old baby.

The baby suffered "potentially life-threatening" wounds and the 37-year-old mother was stabbed in the hand.

They were taken to hospital after police were called to Mansion Drive, Tipton, at about 00:30 BST on Thursday.

Aamer Araf, 32, of Mansion Drive, faces two counts of attempted murder and is due before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The mother remains in hospital in a stable condition while the baby boy is in a critical condition, West Midlands Police said.

