A women's football team which has just turned semi-professional said it was a step forward for the sport.

Sedgley and Gornal United FC thinks it may be the only club in the country where the women are semi-professional while the men's team are amateur.

Players hope the jump will attract more women to football and encourage them to be taken more seriously in sport.

The club said the move would encourage the team to continue playing despite the financial impact of coronavirus.

Women's sport is expected to be hit much harder than men's as sport in the UK attempts to deal with a "financial black hole".

The squad currently play in the West Midlands Regional Women's League Division 1 South, however matches have been suspended due to the pandemic.

However, it is hoped the team could make the national leagues.

Arshi Zahoor grew up with three brothers and has been playing football since she was about eight.

"At the time, there were not a lot of women playing, especially not from ethnic minorities," the 23-year-old physiotherapist said.

"I just used to play with the guys."

She joined the team last season, playing in central midfield, and is excited by the move up from amateur level.

"It's a long time coming for women's football," she said. "Usually men's teams take off and the money just trickles down to the women."

Emma Leech, 29, got into football as a child after watching her father play.

"I've always been sporty," the care worker, who played for Dudley United from the age of nine, said.

The defensive midfielder said she hoped the promotion would help attract more women to the club.

"It's a step forward for women's football and I hope more teams follow," she said.

