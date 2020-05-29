Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The court heard Malik sent the letters to Boris Johnson in December

A prisoner sent death threats and distressing letters to Boris Johnson and several MPs.

Rakeem Malik admitted making threats to kill the prime minister and MPs Jess Phillips and Rosie Cooper.

He also sent letters to cause "distress or anxiety" to Ms Phillips and Theresa May when she was prime minister.

The 52-year-old admitted four counts at Birmingham Crown Court of making threats to kill and four of malicious communication.

The HMP Birmingham inmate, who is serving an indeterminate sentence, will be further sentenced on 11 June.

Image caption Jess Phillips and Rosie Cooper were also targeted

The court heard how Malik sent the letters "which conveyed a message which was a threat and your purpose in sending it was it could cause distress or anxiety" to Mr Johnson on or about 6 December.

He sent similar letters to Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips in December, and to Mrs May in September and December.

Malik also admitted three counts of making threats to kill West Lancashire MP Ms Cooper in May and a similar charge against Ms Phillips in November.

The prosecution will speak to Malik's victims about the impact of his communications before sentencing, prosecutor Simon Davis told the court.

