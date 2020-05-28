Image caption The 21-month-old girl was found with a head injury at an address in Northfield

A man has been charged with murdering a 21-month-old girl.

The toddler died two days after she was found with a head injury at a house in The Green, Northfield in November 2017.

Sean Sadler, 31, from Rubery, is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates accused of killing her. He is also charged with wounding the child.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child was released without charge, police said.

