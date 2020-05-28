Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Mansion Drive in Tipton

A seven-month-old baby suffered serious injuries and a woman was stabbed in the hand in a "domestic incident", police have said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Mansion Drive, Tipton, just before 00:30 BST on Thursday.

A 37-year-old woman is in hospital and was treated for a stab wound to her hand, West Midlands Police said.

The baby girl is in a serious condition in hospital.

The man remains in police custody and the force said it is not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We treated a woman, who was in a critical condition, at the scene before taking her on blue lights to hospital.

"Crews also treated a baby girl for potentially life threatening injuries before taking her on blue lights to hospital for further treatment."

