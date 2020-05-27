Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the shooting, at the junction of Mary Street and Balsall Heath Road, was a targeted attack

Shots have been fired after a crash involving a car and a van on a residential street in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said a grey Citroen C3 and white VW Transporter collided at a junction in Balsall Heath at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

As the Citroen tried to flee the scene, shots were fired from the direction of the van, the force said.

Nobody is thought to have been injured, but police said the shooting appeared to have been a targeted attack.

Officers have cordoned off the scene at the junction of Mary Street and Balsall Heath Road for investigations.

The Citroen has also been recovered by police for forensic examination and CCTV is being reviewed, the force said.

"We are particularly keen to trace the movements and occupants of the VW Transporter that we believe was involved," Det Insp Richard Marsh said, as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

