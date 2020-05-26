Image copyright Google Image caption The fire happened in Hob Moor Road, Small Heath

Three police officers were assaulted when they attended a house fire and told a "large group of people to disperse".

West Midlands Police said it was investigating violent disorder after the fire in Hob Moor Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, which spread into Monica Road at 01:30 BST on Tuesday.

The three officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of a police officer.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the "severe" fire started in a garden, causing damage to the first floor and roof of a property in Hob Moor Road which spread to neighbouring properties.

Twelve firefighters were at the incident and they left the scene at about 03:30. No-one was hurt in the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man and a child were assessed and discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman added: "Whilst on scene police requested our assistance with assessing three police officers who had suffered minor injuries following an altercation."

