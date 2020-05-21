Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson, 15, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenager two years ago.

Keelan Wilson died after being found with stab wounds following reports of disorder in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on 29 May 2018.

Brian Sasa, 19, from Wolverhampton, was charged on Wednesday and appeared before magistrates the following day.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the city's crown court on Friday.

Det Insp Nick Barnes said: "This is a further significant development as we strive to get justice for Keelan and his friends and family.

"It's a complex investigation and our inquiries continue. I'd still urge anyone with any information about the devastating and untimely loss of Keelan to get in touch with us."

Three other men charged with murder have previously been remanded in custody ahead of a trial this year.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk