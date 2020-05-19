Image caption Dave Humpherson was a taxi enforcement officer in Birmingham

A police officer has been dismissed after he sent an indecent image to a member of the public.

PC Dave Humpherson, 41, of West Midlands Police was dismissed without notice on Monday.

The force said on 2 September, the taxi enforcement officer met a member of the public, while on duty and in uniform, to explore the possibility of having a sexual relationship.

A sexualised conversation took place in the member of the public's car.

Mr Humpherson, while still on duty, then sent the member of the public an indecent image.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson found Mr Humpherson's actions amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

Ch Supt Stephen Graham said: "Humpherson's behaviour was completely unacceptable and a clear breach of our standards of professional behaviour.

"Serving and protecting the public is paramount and it is vital that our communities have trust and confidence in everything that we do."

