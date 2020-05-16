Image copyright Google Image caption The owner of Kazbar says he is struggling to make a living

A bar that was found selling alcohol in contravention of the strict conditions imposed to tackle coronavirus has been warned by police.

Kazbar, on Graiseley Row in Wolverhampton, was found breaking the rules on Friday, the city council said.

It has since stopped selling alcohol and its licence may now be reviewed, the local authority added.

The owner said he was serving takeaway food and drink and blamed a customer who drank too close to the premises.

'Deeply frustrating'

"There are signs throughout the pub and outside saying 'takeaway only' but what happened was a guy decided to consume his drink about 50 yards from the pub," owner Kaz Shakham said.

"It's deeply frustrating.

"I only opened last week and we're all struggling to make a living; the problem is I can't control whether people adhere to the rules after they've bought a drink."

West Midlands Police issued a prohibition notice to prevent the sale of food or drink for consumption on the premises, including outside areas, the council said.

Mr Shakham said he was still operating a takeaway food service.

Latest news from the West Midlands

Councillor Steve Evans, of Wolverhampton City Council, said the authority took "a zero-tolerance approach to those who flout the rules".

"It is not acceptable for businesses to be ignoring advice set out by the government," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk