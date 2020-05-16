Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The officer's actions are being being investigated by the police watchdog

A policeman who was suspended after allegedly using excessive force on two occasions in Birmingham is being investigated over a third complaint.

The officer's behaviour hit the headlines earlier in May, when footage emerged that appeared to show him striking and kicking a 15-year-old boy.

He was also accused of using excessive force when stopping a man on a bicycle.

Now West Midlands Police said it had seen phone footage showing a man being Tasered by the officer.

Of the third allegation, police said: "We have been made aware of a mobile phone video showing a member of the public being Tasered by the officer in Handsworth.

"Officers were dealing with the aftermath of a pursuit on 27 February when they spoke to the man.

"He was subsequently Tasered prior to arrest and released with a conditional caution.

"Depending on the outcome of this investigation, the caution administered may be subject to review."

The officer, whom police have declined to identify, was suspended earlier this month after the other two allegations came to light.

The incident involving the 15-year-old boy happened in Newtown on 21 April, while the complaint by the cyclist related to a stop made by police the day before in Aston.

