Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sculptor Luke Perry said the sculpture was a way to say "thank you" to health workers

A sculptor has built a model of a winged healthcare worker from chicken wire and mesh as a "thank you" to NHS staff.

Luke Perry, from Cradley Heath, Sandwell, sculpted "Wings and Scrubs" using only what was available to him in his family's chain-making factory.

The sculpture has been installed in Lightwoods Park in Bearwood.

"People want to thank the people that care for them," Mr Perry said. "This was my way of giving them a voice."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The temporary artwork, Wings and Scrubs, is on display in Lightwoods Park, Bearwood

Mr Perry worked with Sandwell Council to install the 4m-high artwork beside the A456 commuter route into Birmingham, where it has proved popular with passing motorists.

"There's people honking all the time as they go up this road," Mr Perry said.

"Everyone is so grateful to the NHS and the care workers, and all of our key workers, and you can see that."

He was inspired to create the "monument" to front-line staff after speaking to friends in the health service who he said were losing friends themselves.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The sculpture has proved popular with locals and motorists driving past

Mr Perry creates his works in a chain-making factory that has been in his family since 1910.

"So, with the materials that we had in the factory - just bare-bones bits of steel and chicken wire and mesh - I came up with this concept," he said.

With the roadside location, the artist said he hopes key workers "can see that we are thanking them".

The temporary sculpture will hopefully be on display until September, he said.

