Image copyright Ehab Bishay Image caption Mr Bishay said he woke up on Tuesday to find the equipment on his doorstep

A mysterious "midnight visitor" has returned a surgeon's operating equipment taken when his car was stolen from the drive of his home.

Ehab Bishay, a cardiothoracic surgeon, lost his loupes - custom-made glasses he needs to perform surgery - in the theft in Birmingham last Thursday.

Two lung patients could not be operated on as a result.

But, Mr Bishay said he opened his front door on Tuesday to find they and other items had been left on his doorstep.

He described the return of the items from a "midnight visitor" as a "happy ending".

'Hardened of hearts'

"I woke up to find my loupes and headlight case spookily on my front step," said Mr Bishay, who works at Heartlands Hospital and Priory Hospital in the city.

"Inside, everything was there and other important things that were in and around my car including my NHS ID card, and FFP face masks I use to operate."

Image copyright Ehab Bishay Image caption Mr Bishay said he was really grateful for the support he had received since the theft

His black Nissan Qashqai was taken in a keyless car theft from his home Harborne during the night.

Almost £3,000 raised through a GoFundMe page to replace the £4,000 loupes will, Mr Bishay said, be returned or donated to charity.

"I am so grateful to everyone of you who has posted, tweeted, personal messaged me words of support, offers of cars and lifts, as well those who donated to the GoFundMe campaign," he said.

"I will never forget your support and generosity."

Thanking the person for returning everything, he added that the "loving, supportive community" had touched "the most hardened of all hearts".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk