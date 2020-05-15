Image copyright Julie Travers Image caption Dave Collett and Julie Travers were due to move in together in April but have had to wait because of lockdown measures

A couple expecting a baby but forced to live apart under lockdown hope the easing of some restrictions in England will mean they can finally move into their first home together.

Julie Travers, 28, has not had partner Dave Collett by her side since March.

They were due to move into their first home on 13 April to get ready for their baby, which is due in September.

After two months of living apart, they hope they will now be allowed to move into their new flat in Walsall in June.

"We'd put a holding deposit down on a flat, it was all agreed, and just two days later lockdown was announced," Ms Travers said.

The government urged people not to move house in order to limit the spread of coronavirus and so the couple decided to go back to their parents' homes.

It was "not ideal" to be separated, she said.

"We've been talking every single day but when there's stuff related to the baby, it's hard. Dave wasn't allowed to be part of my 20-week scan."

On Wednesday, changes to lockdown rules meant house moves and viewings were allowed to resume in England.

Ms Travers said their letting agents were "still in the dark" and could only give them a vague answer for when the couple could pick up their keys - all they knew was it would be "June at the earliest".

Estate agents in England will open offices for appointments only and while agents would be allowed "face to face viewings", government guidance has stated only one household should be shown around a property at a time.

"We'll be making sure doors are left open, that clients aren't touching surfaces, and we'll be distancing, obviously, as much as possible," London-based agent Lucy Pendleton, from James Pendleton Estate Agents, told the BBC.

Picking up the keys would not be the solution to all of the couples' problems, however. As a pregnant woman, Ms Travers has been categorised as high risk and she said she was concerned about getting essentials into the first floor flat.

Removal firms will be allowed to operate, but with some restrictions, and the government advice for those in Ms Travers' situation has been to avoid all unnecessary contact and to stay at home.

"We might just have to wait until things change so someone can actually help us," she said.

"We just want to move in as soon as possible to get set up," she said. "And hopefully by September our baby will be able to see its family."

