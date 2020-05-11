Image copyright Google Image caption A man was shot on Palace Road, Bordesley Green [generic street image]

A man has been shot in the chest in what police believe was a drive-by shooting.

The victim, in his 20s, was hurt on Palace Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, just after 22:30 BST on Sunday.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the car thought to have been involved made off from the scene, and inquiries were ongoing.

The ambulance service said it was called to reports of a gunshot.

A spokesman said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had suffered potentially serious injuries. Following treatment at the scene he was transported to hospital."

