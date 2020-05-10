Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ch Supt Phil Dolby returned home after three weeks in hospital

A senior police officer who spent more than three weeks in hospital with coronavirus said he is "very disturbed" at some people's attitude to lockdown.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby, of West Midlands Police, was admitted to Worcester Royal Hospital on 29 March and later placed on a ventilator for 13 days.

In a post on Twitter, he criticised "increasingly blasé" behaviour.

His comments echo concerns from other officers that the government guidance is being increasingly ignored.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hospital stay over for Ch Supt Phil Dolby

Mr Dolby wrote: "A month ago today, on a ventilator & in a coma, I started to breath for myself!

"I am v disturbed by the increasingly blase way ppl are treating the lockdown. With lack of answers around immunity, my family & I are going to remain shielding.

"I can't go thru that again."

His post has been retweeted more than 3,000 times and had hundreds of replies, including one from a nurse who said they were "increasingly baffled, frustrated and saddened" by the behaviour of some people.

On Saturday, police in Hackney said they were "fighting a losing battle" as people gathered in parks, while officers in Cumbria stopped several drivers who had travelled from London and Essex.

Meanwhile, a body representing police officers in London said the government's pandemic response was "wishy-washy".

Ken Marsh, from the Metropolitan Police Federation, told BBC Radio 4 authorities "needed to be firmer right from the beginning".

At the government's daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday, transport secretary Grant Shapps was asked about the apparent rise in people going outside, which came after warnings against sending out "mixed messages" with newspaper reports suggesting sunbathing and picnics could be permitted as early as Monday.

He dismissed allegations the government's messaging strategy was confusing, and said: "I think that most people are more than capable of understanding what is meant."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk