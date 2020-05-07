Image caption There was a long queue at the Lifford Lane site in Birmingham

There were huge queues as cars lined up outside tips in Birmingham hours before they reopened for the first time since lockdown.

Four of the city's tips reopened at 11:00 BST but 150 cars were counted at one by 08:00.

Birmingham City Council said residents should only visit the waste centres if it was "absolutely essential".

Police were called to manage the traffic, which the council said was planned in advance.

The recycling sites - at Lifford Lane in Kings Norton, Holford Drive in Perry Barr, Norris Way in Sutton Coldfield and James Road in Tyseley - were expected to be busy, the authority said.

Image caption Traffic lined up hours before the tips opened to the public

To maintain social distancing, only one person is permitted to be in vehicles entering the tips and refuse workers are not allowed to help with waste disposal.

The council also said vans and trailers were not allowed at the sites.

"We're looking to the people to use the service wisely and be patient," councillor John O'Shea, cabinet member for street scene and parks, said on Tuesday.

"We will restore a normal service as soon as we can, but I must stress that the sites are likely to be very busy so would ask people to delay their visits unless there is absolutely no other option."

Recycling centres in Manchester reopened earlier this week, with drivers also opting to queue outside hours ahead of opening times.

Some areas have reported a rise in fly-tipping since the coronavirus restrictions came into force, leading to calls from MPs and councillors for tips to be reopened.

