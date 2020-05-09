Image copyright Hannah Cook Image caption Jacob is one of 18 babies on the neonatal ward at New Cross Hospital

A new mother has praised a hospital service which allows her to keep in touch with her premature baby while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

Jacob was born at 24 weeks and four days at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital on 27 April.

Mum Hannah Cook is among parents unable maintain a constant vigil at their baby's bedside due to new visiting restrictions.

But Ms Cook said daily virtual updates and videos from staff were "wonderful".

Following Jacob's birth, Ms Cook was forced to isolate for seven days due to a temperature before she was allowed on to the neonatal ward.

But after a couple of hours she was able to receive updates about her son's progress on her phone.

Image copyright Hannah Cook Image caption Jacob was born at 24 weeks and four days and has been on the neonatal ward since birth

"It gave me reassurance because I couldn't be there," she said. "I could see he was being looked after and cared for."

The messaging service on the neonatal unit allows staff to send videos to parents not able to be there and parents can also send messages to staff.

Ms Cook said the updates were invaluable for her and partner Jason Smith, at what is a difficult time for the family.

"The nurses have been telling me everything that's been going on. Even though I'm at home, when I get up I know I've got a video or photo and can see him and see how he has been through the night. It's been wonderful."

The 35-year-old from Wordsley, Stourbridge, who said Jacob has a "long way to go", added: "I can share the video with friends and family. It's peace of mind to me and it's been fantastic."

Since the outbreak, visiting at New Cross has been restricted to one parent, once a day. Parents previously had 24-hour access.

Nikki Farrington, specialist nurse in bereavement and family support at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "Parent support here has never been more vital and as a unit we are doing everything we can to ensure that contact is maintained between parents and their babies."

