Coronavirus: Lockdown photo contest to create 'lasting memory'
People are being asked to share photographs of their lockdown experiences for a competition.
Arts group Creative We Are, based in the West Midlands, said it wanted to create a "lasting memory of challenging times".
The best pictures will be displayed at The Birmingham Contemporary Art Gallery and included in an online display.
There will also be a video compilation of the photos, featuring music from UB40.
Members of the band, including saxophonist Brian Travers, who is a keen artist, will help select the winning shots.
Jonathan Bostock from Creative We Are said: "If anything, Covid-19 has shown how engaging in creativity can help people through some difficult and challenging times, so we aim to build on this experience."
He wants the photos to go on display at galleries all around the West Midlands next year and hoped it would create a "feel-good factor, ahead of further challenges to come".
There could also be a competition for children, organised through schools.
These photos are from regular contributors to Creative We Are, to show the sort of thing the group is looking for.
