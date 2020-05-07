Image copyright Google Image caption Amarjit Arora was found unresponsive at an address in James Turner Street and pronounced dead at the scene

A man found dead in his Birmingham home has been named by police, as a murder probe continues.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, after Amarjit Arora, 48, was discovered unresponsive at the address in James Turner Street, Winson Green, early on Sunday.

A 44-year-old woman known to Mr Arora has been bailed, after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Initially Mr Arora's death was not deemed suspicious, police said.

West Midlands Police, which has not issued an image of the victim, said further forensic tests were required to establish the cause of death.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley, from the homicide unit, said there were no clear signs of injury.

But he added "a new line of enquiry emerged" suggesting Mr Arora's death may not have been natural causes or an accident.

Det Insp Mobberley said: "We will do all we can to find out exactly what happened."

