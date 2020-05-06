Image copyright City of Wolverhampton Council

A barber shop in Wolverhampton has become the second in the city to be found operating despite coronavirus lockdown measures.

The Godbarber, based on Great Brickkiln Street, allowed customers to wait together on the premises for haircuts. Last month, Eyez Barberz in the city was also found to be operating.

Both premises have since been forced to close by Wolverhampton Council's trading standards team.

The shop owners are yet to comment.

In a statement, Councillor Steve Evans, council cabinet member for city environment said: "I would like to remind business owners that this is very serious and that the council takes a zero-tolerance approach to businesses that are still operating and not adhering to the rules during the pandemic.

"The government's rules and regulations are clear, and those offering the services of both barbering and hairdressing should remain closed until further notice."

Legislation banning businesses from operating to stop the spread of coronavirus was brought in six weeks ago.

Wolverhampton Council's public protection team posted on Twitter about the rules:

Across the country, other barbers have also been found breaking the lockdown measures, with those abiding by the law expressing their frustration.

Immunology expert Dr Jenna Macciochi, previously said that any hairdresser seeing multiple clients "gives any person who may already be infected... opportunity to spread the virus quite rapidly and potentially [to] a large number of people".

