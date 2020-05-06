Image copyright Safer Travel Partnership Image caption Austin Haynes was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison

A man who spat at a bus driver and told her he had Covid-19 has been jailed.

Austin Haynes, 43, from Birmingham, boarded the 126 bus in Ladywood in the city on 14 April and refused to pay the fare for his travel, police said.

When the driver challenged the man, he became aggressive and then spat at her and her cab screen, the court heard.

At Birmingham Magistrates' Court, Haynes, from Bristol Road South, Northfield, admitted battery and was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison.

National Express West Midlands managing director David Bradford said what happened was "disgusting".

"Our drivers continue to provide a lifeline to frontline workers during these difficult times and they should not be expected to tolerate this shocking behaviour," he said.

West Midlands Police, British Transport Police and Transport for West Midlands are all part of the Safer Travel Partnership.

Speaking after sentencing on 27 April, Insp Rachel Crump, head of the Safer Travel policing team, said Haynes had committed "a heinous and disgusting crime against a vital key worker".

