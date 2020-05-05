Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jagdev Lally's injuries were consistent with being attacked, police said

The death of a man three weeks after he was found collapsed near a shopping centre is being treated by police as murder.

Jagdev Lally had serious head injuries when he was discovered by a passer-by in an alleyway near Tollgate Shopping Centre in Smethwick on 14 April.

The 38-year-old died in hospital on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

A charge of wounding with intent against Ashley Pace, 34, was now being reviewed, the force added.

Mr Pace, of no fixed address, was due to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on 25 May.

Mr Lally, also of no fixed address, had suffered significant head and facial injuries, consistent with being attacked, the force said.

Det Insp Jackie Nicholson said officers were keen to speak to anyone in the area when Mr Lally was found at about 09:00 BST.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk