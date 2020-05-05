Image copyright Google Image caption Officers say they are in the early stages of their investigation

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man pronounced dead at his Birmingham home.

The man, 48, was found at the property on James Turner Street, Winson Green, in the early hours of Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The force added his death was "initially thought not to be suspicious" but inquiries led to the arrest of a 44-year-old woman "known to the deceased".

She remains in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are speaking to family members to understand what happened prior to the man's death."

James Turner Street was the subject of the first series of Channel Four reality series Benefits Street which was broadcast in 2014.

