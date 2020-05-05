Image copyright Headway Image caption The fishing sessions take place at Alvechurch Fisheries in Birmingham and other sites

A charity which said it is already struggling for survival has suffered a further blow by being broken into.

More than £1,200 of fishing gear was taken from Headway, a charity which helps people living with brain injuries.

Headway Birmingham and Solihull said many of its clients enjoyed weekly fishing trips.

Chief executive Sue Tyler said it was "another blow". The charity has already furloughed most of its 78 staff.

Ms Tyler said the government furlough scheme and some council funding should get it through "this crisis period" but she worried about the long-term impact of lost income for services, the closure of charity shops and cancelled fundraising events.

The equipment, including rods, nets, poles and lines, was stolen from its Rednal centre over the weekend. One client's personal 'much loved' fishing equipment was also stolen, the charity said.

"Even in normal times, this would be a dreadful thing to happen, but in these current hard times, we despair that someone can do this," Ms Tyler said.

The equipment had been mainly funded from a £4,000 grant from the Angling Trust which also paid for Headway staff to be trained to teach fishing.

The charity, which helps people's rehabilitation following a brain injury, said fishing was its most popular summer sport.

"People have made friendships and enjoy getting out in the fresh air and enjoy the chance to sit by a river, canal or lake. It is a therapy as much as a sport," a charity spokeswoman said.

Anyone who has information about the theft was asked to contact West Midlands Police.

