Sienna Jaqpal said the pair had been having "loads of giggles" and spent the weeks cooking as well as playing board games and cards

A 10-year-old girl is spending lockdown with her grandmother to make sure she is not on her own during the coronavirus outbreak

Sienna Jagpal, from Great Barr, West Midlands, said she missed her mother, father and sister but that it was the "right" thing to do.

She has now been with Raj Hayre for about nine weeks after she feared she would be lonely.

Mother Gurdeep said she was "proud" of her daughter's decision.

Grandmother Raj Hayre said she was "blessed" to have a granddaughter "who's very caring, loving and helpful and very sensible".

"Nanni" Raj Hayre and Sienna are pictured here with mother Gurdeep Jagpal and two-year-old Soraiyah Jagpal (left to right)

The pair have been having "loads of giggles" Sienna said.

"Nan has taught me a variety of dishes and I must say I absolutely love cooking, so I can't wait to cook them for my mum, dad and baby sister.

They have also been playing board and card games. Sienna said she had also spent the lockdown doing exercise, arts and crafts and playing the guitar.

Mrs Jagpal, 38, Sienna mother, said she was "really, really proud" of her daughter and missed her "ever so much".

She added: "I've never been apart from her... she's just so sociable, so chatty. She's full of energy and she makes everybody smile and to not have that in the house is very, very strange.

"But the same time it's reassuring that she's there with my mum."

